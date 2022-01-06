Fatality crash in Mount Vernon last night

MOUNT VERNON, MO.– One driver is dead after rear-ending a diesel on westbound I44 and being ejected from the vehicle last night.

Luis Javianne Pacheo Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Lakin Funeral Home.

Marvin David Hernandez Soto, 27, also of Tulsa Oklahoma was the driver and only suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the diesel wasn’t hurt and the diesel itself only had moderate damage.

Both surviving drivers were tested for alcohol in accordance with the law.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s first fatality of 2022.