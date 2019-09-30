Fatal shooting in Mountain View leaves one deceased

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are assisting Mountain View police with a shooting investigation that involved one of their officers.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the Mountain View police were in a pursuit with a vehicle in Mountian View.

The highway patrol said that they lost sight of the vehicle for a short time and was found sitting in a ditch on Howell County Road.

The officer approached the vehicle when the driver then backed out of the ditch and drove towards the officer who pulled their gun causing fatal wounds.

The deceased person is identified as Angela Louise Perkins, 38.