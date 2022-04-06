WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Two men are in custody after a deadly shooting at a truck stop on Tuesday, April 5.

Officers responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North Highway 63 around 11 p.m. When they arrived they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspects left in a Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers and deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a house and took two men into custody.