Fatal rollover crash on East 20th Friday evening

JOPLIN, Mo.(KSN) – Friday evening Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department tells us exclusively at the scene, 9:17 PM they received a call of a single vehicle rollover crash at E 20th and Delaware.

There were two people in the vehicle. The passenger was treated and released on the scene. The driver was fatally injured.

“At 9:17 PM this evening we were called to 20th and Delaware for a single vehicle crash. When we arrived we found a vehicle next to a building. It had rolled. One occupant of the vehicle was treated on the scene for minor injuries. And one person was pronounced dead. We are going to do a technical reconstruction, the follow-ups will take place over the next few days as we look to the cause of this crash. We’ll release the name when we can make proper family notification.”

Courtesy: KSN

SGT JARED DELZELL, TRAFFIC SGT OF JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

He stated they will be present for an extended period of time and then also over the next couple of days you might observe traffic delays at the same location as the crash team gathers their information.

Nothing more being released at this time. We will have more information here on Four States Home Page from the Joplin Police Department as it becomes available.

NOTE: We talked with Sgt Delzell at 1:30 AM Saturday morning and next of kin was notified. However the crash victim was estranged with a parent. The family is attempting to contact that individual before the name is released.