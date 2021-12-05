Fatal overnight Springfield shooting leaves one victim dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A late-night shooting in Springfield has left one dead with an investigation ongoing.

At about 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, Springfield Police Department received a call of possible shots fired. Arriving on the scene at 2215 South Fremont, police found one male victim in critical condition.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin has not yet been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.