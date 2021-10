Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday in Texas County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron Stanley, 39, of West Plains was riding on Business U.S. 60, east of Mountain Grove. He lost control of his motorcycle running off the road and hitting a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.