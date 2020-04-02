Fatal house fire in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — There is one confirmed death caused by a house fire in Hollister, according to the Wester Taney County Fire Protection District.
The house is located on Michaels Drive just north of state Highway BB.
This is a developing story.
by: Bryce DerricksonPosted: / Updated:
HOLLISTER, Mo. — There is one confirmed death caused by a house fire in Hollister, according to the Wester Taney County Fire Protection District.
The house is located on Michaels Drive just north of state Highway BB.
This is a developing story.