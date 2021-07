GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal car crash on Highway 266 West of Springfield early Sunday has left one dead and one injured.

Storm Cooper, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling Northbound on the highway when at about 1 a.m. the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of Cooper’s car was left moderately injured. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was uninjured.