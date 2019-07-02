Fatal head-on collision crash in Dent County

SALEM, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Salem, Missouri late last night.

According to the crash report, 72 year-old Timothy Gibson was killed in the accident when his vehicle was hit head on while he was waiting to turn.

James Gibson and Megan Caeser were also in that car and suffered serious injuries.

The driver who hit Gibsons car, Cynthia Fruehauf, was also left in serious condition and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis.