Fatal crash near Mount Vernon leaves two 17-year-olds, one other dead

News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal car crash outside of Mount Vernon has left two 17-year-olds and one adult dead.

At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Evert Hair, 85, was travelling the wrong way on Interstate 44 and struck another vehicle head-on. The opposing vehicle was being driven by one of the teens, the other being a passenger.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Hair’s car did not have a safety device activate; the opposing vehicle did.

Both teens were from Mount Vernon.

This marks 12 total fatalities for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station