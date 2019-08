JASPER Co. — Cindy Cox, 59, was driving westbound on Hwy 96 around 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Another vehicle, traveling eastbound, was towing a trailer which crossed the center line, striking Cox’s vehicle and sending up debris which collided with a third vehicle.

Cox was pronounced deceased at Mercy Hospital in Joplin at 6:43pm.

This incident is Troop D’s 67th fatality for 2019.