Fastest growing cities in Missouri

Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates.

But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory.

Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities.

A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Troy

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,583

— #1,763 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 25.6%

— #119 among cities in Missouri, #4,488 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,686

— #69 largest city in Missouri, #3,371 largest city nationwide

#19. Cottleville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,697

— #1,706 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 92.6%

— #18 among cities in Missouri, #950 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,611

— #131 largest city in Missouri, #6,069 largest city nationwide

#18. Chesterfield

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,746

— #1,687 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 5.8%

— #270 among cities in Missouri, #11,095 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 49,999

— #14 largest city in Missouri, #865 largest city nationwide

#17. Branson

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,784

— #1,667 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.3%

— #101 among cities in Missouri, #4,083 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,638

— #70 largest city in Missouri, #3,381 largest city nationwide

#16. Lake St. Louis

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,807

— #1,659 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.2%

— #141 among cities in Missouri, #5,578 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,707

— #52 largest city in Missouri, #2,667 largest city nationwide

#15. Grain Valley

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,199

— #1,180 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 36.7%

— #74 among cities in Missouri, #3,101 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,627

— #57 largest city in Missouri, #2,827 largest city nationwide

#14. Ozark

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,662

— #1,073 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.0%

— #103 among cities in Missouri, #4,103 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,284

— #35 largest city in Missouri, #2,136 largest city nationwide

#13. St. Peters

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,882

— #1,041 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.2%

— #221 among cities in Missouri, #9,249 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,732

— #11 largest city in Missouri, #733 largest city nationwide

#12. Raymore

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,932

— #1,026 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.4%

— #108 among cities in Missouri, #4,214 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 22,941

— #33 largest city in Missouri, #2,002 largest city nationwide

#11. Republic

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,978

— #1,016 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 36.1%

— #78 among cities in Missouri, #3,165 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,750

— #42 largest city in Missouri, #2,404 largest city nationwide

#10. St. Charles

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,119

— #988 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 7.8%

— #233 among cities in Missouri, #9,940 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 70,493

— #9 largest city in Missouri, #558 largest city nationwide

#9. Nixa

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,236

— #968 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 29.1%

— #100 among cities in Missouri, #3,975 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,257

— #32 largest city in Missouri, #1,969 largest city nationwide

#8. Blue Springs

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,095

— #740 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.8%

— #178 among cities in Missouri, #7,350 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 58,603

— #10 largest city in Missouri, #718 largest city nationwide

#7. Independence

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,433

— #705 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 6.4%

— #256 among cities in Missouri, #10,695 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 123,011

— #5 largest city in Missouri, #236 largest city nationwide

#6. Springfield

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,231

— #505 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 6.4%

— #255 among cities in Missouri, #10,692 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 169,176

— #3 largest city in Missouri, #163 largest city nationwide

#5. Lee’s Summit

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,081

— #340 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.2%

— #159 among cities in Missouri, #6,597 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 101,108

— #6 largest city in Missouri, #328 largest city nationwide

#4. O’Fallon

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,539

— #274 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 22.1%

— #130 among cities in Missouri, #5,157 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 91,316

— #7 largest city in Missouri, #384 largest city nationwide

#3. Wentzville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +18,986

— #224 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 74.8%

— #27 among cities in Missouri, #1,292 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,372

— #15 largest city in Missouri, #983 largest city nationwide

#2. Columbia

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +21,634

— #181 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.7%

— #138 among cities in Missouri, #5,458 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 126,254

— #4 largest city in Missouri, #226 largest city nationwide

#1. Kansas City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +53,214

— #46 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.7%

— #196 among cities in Missouri, #8,132 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 508,090

— #1 largest city in Missouri, #35 largest city nationwide

