Fashion show for kids aims to fight poverty in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Back to school fashion is a real thing on the first day of school and Friday night a fashion event showcased some back to school outfits for a cause.

The nonprofit organization The Drew Lewis Foundation, hosted its annual Fashion-Forward event, a children’s fashion show.

Amy Blansit, Founder of The Drew Lewis Foundation, says the event is so important for the kids.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are headed back to school and they don’t have new outfits. Shoes don’t fit well and school supplies can be expensive,” says Blansit.

The show was held at the Historic Fox Theater. But the reason for the show is not as dressed up as a fashion show.

The kids modeled their new back to school clothes in order to help raise funds to fight poverty.

The event makes kids like Anna Wiseman happy to try new clothes on and even keep them.

“It’s a really big deal. I’m the oldest so I don’t get a bunch of hand-me-downs,” says Wiseman.

“You get to, like, have new clothes and you get to not wear old ones that have holes in it and stuff,” says Destiny Baker, who also participated in the fashion show.

The Drew Lewis Foundation also provides classes to help those get out of poverty, and some of the money raised from this event not only helps to provide these lessons for the adults but also provides the back-to-school clothes and a backpack of school essentials for the children of those families.

“So really this event is in line with our mission. We really are focusing on stability in families. It’s really one those things of empowering families and helping kids get back to school,” says Blansit.