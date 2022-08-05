SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting its 8th Annual Fashion Forward event tonight to raise funds for children in need.

The Fashion Forward show will be held at the Historic Fox Theatre tonight. The models in the fashion show will all be from the RISE program. RISE stands for Reaching Independence through Support and Education.

Amy Blansit, the CEO of the foundation, said this event is all about the kids. Proceeds from the show go directly to students and their families to help pay for back-to-school items.

“The first time, we actually had adults and children,” Blansit said. “And at the end of the show, everyone’s opinion about was ‘you know, the adults were fine, but we want to see more kids in the show.'”

The Fashion Forward event now completely features children. The kids get to work with fashion experts to pick their outfits. Sometimes the kids completely veto the fashion experts’ opinions, but that’s perfectly fine, Blansit said.

“We make sure that they have an outfit that they’re going to love,” Blansit said.

For the last couple of years, the event has been held online, but now the show will be live at the Historic Fox Theatre tonight from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and benefit children in need.