Farmers want their agritourist spot on highway signs

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF) – Carolyn Raasch’s family still grows corn and soybeans in Liberty, Missouri, but they are one of at least 500 Missouri farms that have started seeking secondary income in what’s called agritourism.

And without road signs, people like Raasch are worried drivers might not know what they’re passing by.

“When I go to other states I look for the blue signs there’s something really cool down that road and maybe I need to get off the highway and explore,” Raasch said.

But unlike most surrounding states, Missouri tourist spots based on agriculture can’t apply to be on those signs.

“It would definitely make a difference even in this day and age with your cellphones and GPS and everything there’s mistakes and whether or not you can find them,” Raasch said.

The Farm Bureau is still working with lawmakers to draw up a bill.

If agritourism operated like other attractions, farms would pay $450 a year per highway sign.

Any bill would likely have to resolve a current sticking point including important additional details not needed for other attractions like if the destination is a seasonal operation.