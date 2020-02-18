Farm animals find new life thanks to Fordland rescue

FORDLAND, Mo- A new rescue in the rural Ozarks is helping certain animals find new homes. But not just any animal can qualify for a stay. Panther Creek Rescue is strickly a farm animal rescue. Sorry cats and dogs.

PCR Owner Christopher Young says the rescue started in summer 2019 when someone asked him to take in a Welsh Pony named Rosie.

“You see the rescues for the dogs and the cats, and hardly ever do see one for farm animals,” says Christopher.

Many of the animals, he says, come from farms where they just weren’t needed. Others come from farms that reached animal capacity. Other times, the farm’s owners had to move.

The rescue re-homes a majority of the animals. When Ozarks First visited PCR, we learned the rescue had just re-homed several goats and a few potbelly pigs.

“We’ve got 105 total,” Young told our reporter. “Well, 107 counting the cat and the dog in the house that we’ve had for a while now,”

Among those 107 you’ll find:

85 birds (roosters, hens, turkeys, or ducks)

3 Potbelly pigs

8 Goats (old and young)

3 Horses

1 Miniature Donkey

4 Rabbits

And just when you got used to the “farm animal” theme, the rescue welcomed its newest critter: an Artic Fox.

“She came from the Republic area,” Young said.

“She was a pet, and she was in the house along with the potbelly pig. They (the owners) were moving out of state, and they [saw] the add on Craigslist and got ahold of me and for sure wanted me to take the potbelly pig. I wasn’t sure of the fox,” he says.

Christopher says they rescue any farm animal within a 50-mile radius from Fordland. Of course, there are rare occasions where they will rescue from a greater distance.

“I went down to Arkansas to pick up a few goats cause he was a 69-year-old man, and he just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Young, who admits he got into rescuing farm animals because he likes animals more than people, says he’s surprised at the amount of feedback his rescue has received and the calls he’s been receiving about the animals.