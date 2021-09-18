Fans celebrate 30th Annual Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival

CONWAY, Mo. — The 30th Annual Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival was in full swing this weekend.

Around 400 campers went to the festival to listen to several different Bluegrass singers and bands.

Some of the musical artists included Rhonda Vincent, The Country Gentleman Tribute Band, and Danny Paisley.

The organizer of the event says her family spent the entire year planning to make this event come to life.

“We see a lot of familiar faces, and a lot of them have become family,” said Kathy Lane. “And over the years some of them stopped coming and trail off and then we see new faces and so it’s like a big family reunion really.”