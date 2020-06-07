Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Joe Haden greets fans in the Dawg Pound before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Cleveland. As lock-downs are lifted, restrictions on social gatherings eased and life begins to resemble some sense, sports are finally starting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. When stadiums do reopen for fans, how are teams going to drive them through the gate?(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The robust TV experience available to sports fans has caused a decline in ticket sales for years, and now the coronavirus pandemic is forcing leagues to have games without them at all.

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2012, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver celebrates a touchdown after doing a Lambeau Leap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Green Bay, Wisc.

But once they are allowed back in the stadium, ensuring fans are safe while also being entertained will be of paramount importance.

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri kicks the ball in front of empty seats during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

That could mean the implementation of new tech such as sound-recognition apps and touchless payment systems, many of which could benefit those watching from home just as much as those in the arena.