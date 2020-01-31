Famous names on the Missouri unclaimed property list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is $300, according to the Office of the Missouri State Treasurer.

You can search for your name to see if you’re one of them. Some names listed are famous:

Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid

Damien Williams

Darwin Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs

This is how you go about claiming your unclaimed property:

Step 1.

Visit the Missouri State Treasurers’ website.

Step 2.

Search the online Unclaimed Property database for your name.

Step 3.

If you find a match, select “File a Claim” and follow the easy steps to complete it.

When you find your name, it will bring up your name, last known address, property ID, and how much the property is worth. Once you file the claim, you put in some information verifying that it is you.

According to State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, there is more than $988 million in unclaimed property in more than 4.7 million accounts.