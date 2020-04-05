Family showing love to healthcare workers with care packages

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Bentonville family is showing love to healthcare workers by sending them care packages.

Lily Gauthreaux said she really wanted to find a way to show appreciation to people who were on the front lines of COVID-19 while still following the stay at home guidelines.

That’s when she saw a photo of her friend, a nurse in full gear. She immediately asked her how she could help brighten her day during this time. All her friend wanted was some products to care for her hands which had become dry and cracked from washing them so much. Gauthreaux sent her several lotions & facial masks to pamper herself.

From there Gauthreaux asked others on social media to tag other medical professionals.

“There’s always something you can do to help someone whether you can leave your house or not there is always something you can do and so to always look for the helpers and to figure out how you can add value to people and how you can be a helper.”

Several people joined in to sponsor some of the care packages. The project also turned into a family affair with her kids writing thank you cards to all of the helpers.

“The thing that I always get reminded of is a Mr. Rogers’ quote, always look for helpers. I have two little kids and I really want them to now that no matter what your situation, no matter how much you feel like your hands are tied remember to be grateful. We are grateful to be able to isolate together as a family, not everyone has that privilege.”

So far, over 400 healing care packages have been sent out to health care workers.

Gauthreaux said expects to reach a thousand within the next few days.

She is encouraging people especially those who have the privilege of being with their loved ones to do something good for the world.

“I want to look back at this time and say we struggled well, this is what came out of it and this is what we learned.”

If you would like to help, you can reach Gauthreaux via Facebook.