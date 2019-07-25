Family recovers after hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Laying in a hospital bed is not how most people want to spend their birthday.

Cady Stacy, who’s birthday is tomorrow, was injured in one of the crashes that involved a rental truck last week. She says the whole experience was a nightmare.

“It feels like a bad dream,” Stacy said.

She’s now spending her birthday in the hospital recovering from the car crash from last Thursday.

“I wanted so badly to be around my family,” Stacy said. “I have my parents who are in a different state, I have brothers who are in a different state and I have friends who are in different states. It’s like I’m stuck here.”

Stacy’s had multiple surgeries since the accident.

“I have broken ribs, I’ve shattered my right arm, my pelvis my collarbone, tailbone,” said Stacy.

What police believe to be a stolen budget rental truck, hit her car that was carrying her family. They all are alive.

“The first thing I could think of was my son because he was obviously in the car with me, and he wasn’t around me at the time,” Stacy said. “I kept asking, ‘Where’s my son? Where’s my son?’ They said, ‘He’s being taken care of. We have to worry about you. ‘”

The crash happened at Sunshine and National. The family believes it’s the same budget rental truck that killed 43-year-old Missouri State Security Manager Matthew T. Brown in a hit-and-run that same evening on Campbell and Republic.

“It’s not fair,” said Stacy.

Stacy says all she wants for her birthday is for the driver of the rental truck to be found.

“I want this nightmare to be over,” Stacy said.

the driver of the stolen budget truck still has not been found.

If you have any information about the driver, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department or make an anonymous call to crime stoppers.