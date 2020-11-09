Family of POW to finish restoring his decades-old boat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New efforts to finish a project involving an old boat you’ve probably driven by in southwest Springfield.

Bob Rosendahl started building the boat after being a prisoner of war in World War II

He never finished it and it’s sat silent for many years.

But now, Rosendahl’s family and friends are on a mission to complete the project started decades ago by the late veteran.

Rosendahl’s family says it was the hope of building that boat that kept Bob focused during his time as a prisoner of war.

The family and friends behind the restoration think it will take more than a year and half before it will be ready to sail for the first time on Stockton Lake.

The boat named The Quan 2 has it’s own Facebook page where you can follow along the restoration journey.