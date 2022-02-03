SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Families from all over the Ozarks came together to sled down one of Springfield’s best hills.

The Pat Jones YMCA, located on Republic road in south Springfield, has been a popular sledding destination for kids and adults alike.

“It is the best location for sledding! We’ve always had quite a few show up with sleds in our soccer basin!” says Julie Eaton, YMCA Director of Marketing & Communications.

Multiple families were spread out throughout the YMCA hills to find their own spot to sled.

Ozarksfirst.com spoke with Andrea and Darla Snavely, who brought their grandkids to go sledding down the hills. They said the YMCA is their grandkids’ favorite spot.

“Great hills, great entertainment. The kids are great here so it’s wonderful,” says Darla Snavely.

“And you can’t get hurt too bad. Only if you are our age,” laughs Andrea Snavely.