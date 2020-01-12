Family, fans react to firing of famous Baldknobbers star

BRANSON, Mo. — A major change is coming to what has been deemed Branson’s first show.

One of the best-known characters on stage has been removed.

The Mabe family of the famous Baldknobbers are the talk of the town after Show Manager Brandon Mabe fired his father, Tim — better known as “Droopy Drawers” in the show.

Tim Mabe, known on stage as the funny character with a signature missing tooth grin, has been performing with the Baldknobbers family for 35 years.

But on Wednesday, in a Facebook post, he revealed that he was fired by his son, Brandon.

.

Patty Mabe, Brandon’s mother, shared a Facebook post.

“I am in shock and grieving not only the loss of the job Tim loved but the loss of a 60-year legacy and a living legend, Droopy Drawers. Mostly, we are grieving the loss of our son, family and loyalty.”

In a response post from Brandon, he said he loves his dad and said his father has been a hero almost his entire life. He added, “These decisions, and the details involved, unfortunately, are not meant for everyone to understand. I can assure you that every decision is made with the best interest in mind for my family, our business, our partners and all of our talented and amazing cast, crew and staff.”