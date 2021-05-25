Family donates six figures to OTC Plaster Manufacturing Center

This photo is courtesy of the Ozark Technical Community College.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks Technical Community College Foundation received a six-figure donation for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing, according to the school.

The money was donated by the OTC Board of Trustees member Larry Snyder and his wife, Donna.

“I’ve been on OTC’s board for more than half of the college’s existence, and the Plaster Manufacturing Center is the most important project the college has ever undertaken,” Snyder said. “By building this facility, OTC is investing in the economic future of southwest Missouri.”

The lobby at the Plaster Manufacturing Center to be named the Larry and Donna Snyder Atrium.

The Snyder family are not the only contributors:

The Robert W. Plaster Foundation

Emerson

Chip and Sylvia Sheppard

The Durham Company

The 120,000 square-foot Plaster Manufacturing Center is scheduled to open in August of 2022. The center will provide training in areas of the manufacturing sector.