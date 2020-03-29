Family celebrates man’s 100th birthday while social distancing

Illinois — An Illinois man turned 100 years old today and despite COVID-19, his family made sure his milestone birthday wasn’t forgotten.

Kids, grandkids and great-grandkids celebrated Glenn Oertley’s 100th birthday while maintaining a social distance.

Although they couldn’t go inside Oertley’s retirement home, there was still a lot of love outside.

Oertley’s granddaughter Annie Kantz says the family had to improvise to help ensure everyone’s safety.

“We’re making the best of what we can and like he said the safety of our family is the most important thing,” Kantz said.

Despite the change of plans, Oertley’s family says it was still good to see him, even if it was only for a few minutes.