Family and friends continue search for man missing since New Year’s Eve

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues for Alex Holden, the 25-year-old Sacramento man who has been missing since the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Alex’s father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, flew into Sacramento to help in the search efforts for his son.

“It’s been hard. We keep hoping every day that he comes home. Each day that goes by makes it harder because it’s like, OK, we don’t know why he’s not coming home,” Calvin Holden told FOX40.

About a dozen friends and co-workers met at Sutter’s Fort Historic Park in midtown Sacramento Saturday to post up flyers and canvass the city looking for Alex.

“We do know that he’s not in the hospital, he’s not in the jails, he’s not deceased that they know of because nobody’s been shown up,” his father said.

One of Alex’s friends, Aumad Malik, first thought Alex was coming over to his house in Natomas that Tuesday morning when Alex left his Sacramento apartment.

“He’s done it a hundred times. It’s just this time is worrying because he didn’t make it there,” Malik said. “We need to find out where he is. We need to find out where he is and what happened.”

Friends and family told FOX40, Alex came home from a night out around 2:30 Tuesday morning, then left his Sacramento apartment and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“Alex is a really, really nice guy. He’s super trusting. He makes friends everywhere he goes so we’re really hoping that someone may have seen him or talked to him that night because he’s the type to make conversation wherever he’s at,” said Malik.

Alex Holden is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, has green eyes, weighs about 190 pounds and was last known to be wearing the tan pullover and Birkenstock sandals.

“We’re trying to find somebody that saw him on video because we don’t have a real direction as to where he left after he left his apartment,” Calvin Holden said.

Sacramento police said they’re actively working the case they haven’t found anything suspicious at this time but his family and friends are still worried.

“If it’s to Alex, I say, ‘Come home. We’re all worried about you,'” Malik said.

If anyone has seen Alex Holden or has any information about his whereabouts, please call Sacramento police.