Fall Foliage across the Ozarks

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 54°

Wednesday

75° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 45°

Thursday

65° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Friday

72° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 53°

Saturday

69° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 69° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 61°

Monday

79° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 79° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
3%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
56°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
56°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
60°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
71°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Fall foliage peaks at different times for different locations. For the northern part of Missouri, colors usually peak around Mid October, while the rest of Missouri peaks in Late October.

Fall time is all about the fall festivities, changing of the leaves, and cooler weather.

Why do leaves change color?

With cooler weather, the chlorophyll breaks down, leaving other chemicals, such as carotene, which is the orange hue seen on leaves. The summer season affects how vibrant the colors are on leaves with dry conditions in late summer, while autumn has sunny days and cool nights results in the best combination for bright colors.

Some weather ingredients that are needed to intensify fall foliage are:

  • Mild, Sunny Days
  • Chilly Nights
  • Light Frost, Not Freezing
  • Amount of Moisture in Soil
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is thumbnail_Picture-3.png

However, if the region has experienced a late spring or a drought, the peak foliage could delay the onset of color. The Ozarks were dry for most of the summer, being below average for precipitation, which resulted in the delay of color change. Right now, there is patchy foliage, but wait a few more weeks, and that will be a different story! The earliest we could see a near peak around the Ozarks will be in a few weeks; however, the weather will play a major factor in when peak foliage is.

The trees are slowly starting to transition with most trees having the reddish hue, which is from the chemical Anthocyanin. Below are a few bright, vibrant trees that are ahead of the game.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

