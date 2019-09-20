Fall festivals taking place around the Ozarks this weekend

BRANSON, Mo. — Although it might not feel like fall weather quite yet in the Ozarks, the first day of autumn is Sept. 23. Luckily, there are plenty of fall festivals taking place this weekend to get you in the festive spirit without even putting on a jacket!

In historic downtown Branson, folks can check out the Autumn Daze Arts and Crafts festival. In addition to the kettle corn, pie and root beer, over 80 vendors will be selling handmade items, home decor, clothing and more.

Musical performances and pets up for adoption will also be on site.

While the 46th annual Autumn Daze is pushing through warm weather now, it’s a great opportunity to find unique items for the fast approaching holidays.

“It’s about preparing,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Branson Association. “We know the fall is coming, we know the cooler temperatures are coming, so definitely you need to be ready. You can find a lot of great stuff here for Christmas shopping… for your own home or presents for other people.”

Here is a list of a few other fall celebrations taking place around the area: