Fall Baby Bash event at Jordan Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Jordan Valley Health Center’s event, Fall Baby Bash, allowed Soon-to-be mothers to get together and have a good time.

Expecting mothers enjoyed guest speakers, games, crafts, and healthy snack demonstrations.

Along with Jordan Valley, this free baby shower was hosted by Wic and The NEST which stands for nurture, empower, support, and teach.

The Nest is part of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Lora Miller is a registered nurse who works with The NEST and says the baby bash is all about providing extra support for moms and making successful families.

“I think it’s really good because it brought in a lot of people through the community that a lot of times it’s not easy for some of our moms that we work with to know where everything’s at, so it’s all in one spot,” Miller said. “That way they learn about the dental care that they can get, they learn about WIC, they learn about Good Dads. There’s just a lot of good resources all in one spot. And so this way it’s a fun baby shower. Everyone likes baby shower.”

Even after the babies are born, The NEST continues to support to new moms with in-home visits and resources that encourage healthy moms and healthy babies.

If you’re expecting and in need of pregnancy resources, contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.