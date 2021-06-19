Fake body found in Missouri ditch

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in rural southwest Missouri aren’t amused after deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene of possible human body and found clothes stuffed with trash instead.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that someone called 911 on Thursday night after spotting the duct-tape wrapped object in a roadside ditch.

A picture taken at the scene shows a pair of worn boots at the end of stuffed coveralls wrapped in a black plastic covering. The post described what happened as a “disturbing and unnecessary prank.”

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said that whoever made the fake body could face criminal charges.