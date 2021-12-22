Man who posed as ride-share driver tried on rape and sodomy charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The judge hearing a sexual assault case against a man who claimed to be a ride-service driver will take the case under advisement after a Tuesday bench trial (12-21-21).

Rape and sodomy charges remain against Tyson J. Fairley, 37, of Brookline Station, who was accused of preying on women leaving the bars in downtown Springfield by offering them a free ride and then assaulting them.

After closing arguments were heard, Judge Thomas Mountjoy gave the defense until Jan, 7, 2022 to file suggestions and gave the state until Jan. 18 to reply before he takes the case under advisement and renders judgement.

Two count of sexual abuse were dismissed by the judge on Tuesday.

Fairley was indicted by a grand jury for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in the first degree for two separate incidents.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, one woman told police she was in a parking lot when he approached her and gave her a card with the name “Jay” on it.

She said he dropped her friends off first, took her home and went into her apartment with her. She went to police the next morning.

In another incident, a woman told police the same man assaulted her after offering her and a friend a free ride home, court documents state.

Both victims told police they had not requested a driver through an app, but his card and stickers on his vehicle indicated he was a driver for a ride-sharing service.