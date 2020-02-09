Fairbanks Community Hub now open to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After years of planning and work, the Fairbanks Community Hub is finally open.

The former school opened today as a Community Center that members of the public can use for various activities.

Once the building was sold by Springfield Public Schools, it was purchased by the Blansit Investment Group lead by Amy Blansit and her husband Drew Lewis.

Lewis passed away shortly after, but Blansit says through the Drew Lewis Foundation and many other community partners, the once rundown property will become a nice resource for the community.

“The idea is that an individual can come here who is seeking to improve their lives and find most of the resources they need whether it’s quality childcare, housing, or mostly it’s about providing peer-to-peer support,” Blansit said. “Individuals are learning the things that allow them to have hope again in their lives, return to education, improved employment and to have a community beside them as they do it.”

Blansit says they hope to be available around the clock when people need them.