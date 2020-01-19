Fair Grove Police respond to multiple car break-in complaints

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Fair Grove Police Department. This screen grab captured the suspect and his vehicle in the overnight hours of Jan. 18

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The Fair Grove Police Department took to Facebook to remind people to lock their car doors after receiving multiple calls of car break-ins.

According to the Facebook post, people found their unlocked vehicles were entered by an individual overnight between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The post said the reports were “primarily” in the Shenandoah and Seneca Height’s neighborhoods.

“If you discover you were a victim from overnight, we ask that you call 417-759-6482 ext 2 to speak with Detective Way in order to have a report and additional action taken,” the post said.

They believe the suspect is a white male between 19-28 years old. He was wearing a baseball cap and driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“And please, ALWAYS secure your valuables and vehicles, even if they’re in your own driveway!” the post said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories