Fair Grove Police respond to multiple car break-in complaints

Courtesy of the Fair Grove Police Department. This screen grab captured the suspect and his vehicle in the overnight hours of Jan. 18

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The Fair Grove Police Department took to Facebook to remind people to lock their car doors after receiving multiple calls of car break-ins.

According to the Facebook post, people found their unlocked vehicles were entered by an individual overnight between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The post said the reports were “primarily” in the Shenandoah and Seneca Height’s neighborhoods.

“If you discover you were a victim from overnight, we ask that you call 417-759-6482 ext 2 to speak with Detective Way in order to have a report and additional action taken,” the post said.

They believe the suspect is a white male between 19-28 years old. He was wearing a baseball cap and driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“And please, ALWAYS secure your valuables and vehicles, even if they’re in your own driveway!” the post said.