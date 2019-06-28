Fact check: The first Democratic primary debate, Day 2

(CBS) — Day two of the first Democratic presidential debate, held in Miami Thursday, brought ten more candidates discussing the future of the country and the biggest issues in the Democratic primary contest. Here are some of the things they said that CBS News fact checked or expanded upon in order to add context.

Did Vermont, Sanders’ home state, reject Medicare-for-All?

Michael Bennet pointed out to Bernie Sanders that “Vermont rejected Medicare-for-All” because of high taxes.

Fact check: True, Bernie Sanders’ has won election in Vermont numerous times while supporting Medicare for All, a plan to expand taxpayer-funded insurance to every American.

But Vermont’s 2014 plan to extend government health care to all its residents, called Green Mountain Care, was scrapped before it went into effect anywhere in the state due to its high cost.

The Washington Post reported that then-Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, made choices about the program that would have doubled Vermont’s budget, increased the state’s income taxes by “up to 9.5%,” and imposed an 11.5% payroll tax on all of Vermont’s employers.

