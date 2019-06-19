Face of the Grand Palace Torn Down

BRANSON, Mo. — Part of an iconic landmark in The Ozarks was torn down Tuesday — in order to make room for something new.

Developers of a new 46-thousand-square-foot aquarium, invited members of the media to the site of the old Grand Palace to watch it all take place.

It was a sight to see.

Construction crews demolishing the front of the Grand Palace — the soon to be site of the 13-acre “Branson Boardwalk,” featuring “The Aquarium at the Boardwalk.”

Developer Tej Sunhder of Kuvera Partners talked about the name change from Aquarium at the Boardwalk, to…

“As of today, this property is being renamed “Branson Boardwalk,” said Sundher.

Sundher also owns the Hollywood Wax Museum, which features a larger than life sized King Kong on top of the building. Well, the new Branson Boardwalk will feature a close to 58-foot octopus on the outside.

“This is more or less the level of the second floor — and then we’re going up with the column .. and that column will support the octopus,” Sundher said, “We’re very excited to bring in this piece of art that we’re working on currently.”

Sundher says the demolition of the building was necessary due to unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

“We’re going to have to address all the wood that’s within this property… And unfortunately, most of the wood is at a point where we can’t save it or restore it. It’s filled with black mold,” said Sundher.

The anticipated start date of March 2020 was pushed back in order to address the properties rehabilitation issues.

The 51-million-dollar aquarium is now set to open, the summer of 2020.