Face masks now required in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Face masks are now a requirement in Little Rock, Arkansas

The result of an executive order signed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s in support and he sympathizes with business owners who are having a hard time getting customers to wear masks and having to turn business away when they don’t comply.

“Shame on the customers,” Hutchinson said. “This is something that is emphasized nationally. You would have to be asleep under a log somewhere not to know that wearing a mask protects others and protects yourself. “