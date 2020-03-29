Extreme social distancing: How the great outdoors can help right now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With orders of “stay at home” and no gatherings of more than ten, people are getting cabin fever.

One alternative to staying at your home for an extended period of time is to go camping.

Several state parks have closed their campgrounds until April 30th, but some non-state campgrounds around the Ozarks are still open.

One of those campgrounds is Hootentown in Crane, Missouri.

“It’s just been just so depressing with the rain and the clouds, and you know with the way things are right now, the sun is healing,” says Owner of Hootentown, Diana Newman.

She has gotten a lot of calls from people about wanting to camp, and has told them yes but to not float due to high water levels. She says a lot of families want to get their kids out and enjoy the weather.

Almost 500 miles south is a family from Missouri who is taking an extended camping trip.

Alisha Titus, from Brighton, is camping with her family near Grand Prarie, Texas, because of a temporary job her husband has.

They have been there for about a week but plan on staying there for another month or so.

She says camping with her family has been a great escape from the real world.

“I think it’s a good way to get out if you can find a place that’s open,” says Titus.

Both Titus and Newman pointed out a lot of camping restrictions that are happening.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources temporarily closed Missouri State Park campgrounds starting this past Friday because of COVID-19.

“This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging, and concessionaire-run lodging. Missouri State Parks will remain open to the public, including day-use areas, boat ramps, and trails,” says a press release issued last week.

To see the full list of campgrounds closed, click here.

There are still several places to go camping despite at one of these campgrounds.

Ozarks First reached out to viewers on Facebook and found that a lot of people are going to Arkansas to camp, camping on their property of they have a lot of land, and one person even has to stay in an RV because she works at CoxHealth.

Kali Blair commented on the post saying she is a nurse in the ICU at Cox and has to stay in an RV to protect her family.

“In case I contract the virus/bring it home. I can’t wait to hug and kiss my babies and hubs again,” she added in the post.

Some people are even eager to go camping so much they’ve been buying RV’s. Bryan Ainley with ABC Motors says in the past week, or so he has sold several RV’s, even to a couple who came down from Alaska.