Expert discusses how we can make our New Year’s resolution last

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many of us make New Year’s resolutions each year but 80% of those plans fail by February.

Experts say one of the most common reasons resolutions don’t last is due to a lack of planning or strategizing.

“When we make plans and things we tend to focus on the outcome and that’s a great goal what we really need to focus on is the process,” Dr. Gabriel Cline a director at Psych Associates said.

Cline says this means identifying what behaviors and actions will get you to your goal.

“If my goal was to lose weight in the new year rather than focus on what my weight is what I need to focus on is healthy habits that will eventually get me there,” Cline said.

Which could include things like adopting a healthy diet and making a plan to workout weekly.

“By focusing on these types of things we can benefit ourselves and we’ll reach those outcomes as a natural result,” Cline said.

Cline says he encourages people to focus on one day at a time.

“We can’t really control what’s going to happen to us in a day, a week, a month, but we can control how we react to things today,” Cline said.

However, Cline says set benchmarks of things to look forward to.

“My wife’s birthday is in February and I’m looking forward to doing something for her and I’m planning as much as I can for that,” Cline said.

Cline says to focus on the process instead of the outcome. He says it’s normal to have a bit of uncertainty as we are all working to process things many of us might have never experienced.