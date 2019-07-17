Experience the Apollo 11 space mission through virtual reality in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. — There is a place in Nixa where you can re-live the experience of the Apollo 11 mission yourself.

The company named Questledge is offering the experience to go to the moon without actually leaving the earth.

It offers the ability to both watch the mission and also to steer the ship.

The actual Apollo 11 mission was about eight days long but the VR experience is condensed to about 45 minutes.

It goes through launch, lunar descent, and ends at splashdown.

Owner of Questledge, Debbie Moore, said she wanted to offer a historical experience instead of just a virtual reality game. “The only time it was ever viewed was on a television set 50 years ago. People have done movies about it where you can sit and watch it on your television but to actually be able to be in the ship and go is a completely different experience so we just wanted to bring that to everybody and let them try something that they haven’t ever tried and may not ever try in their entire life.”

