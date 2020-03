SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tonight, Governor Mike Parson will address what his office is doing to fight the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the illness continue to rise in the state of Missouri.

You can see all four parts of the interview tonight by watching KOZL and KOLR10.

Parts 1 & 2 will air at 9 p.m. on KOZL, followed by parts 3 & 4 on KOLR10 at 10 p.m.