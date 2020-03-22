EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Gov. Mike Parson speaks on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 (Parts 3 & 4)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — We’re bringing you an exclusive interview with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

We talk about the opportunity to use local technology in helping fight COVID-19 and viruses’ in the future when we will get more testing, and his plan now that a state representative was infected with the virus.

In a short amount of time, the state of Missouri has already seen a lot of change.

We spoke to the governor about the possibility of in-class schooling continuing this school year and how the state can help local small businesses.

