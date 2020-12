WILLARD, Mo.-- As the world continues to battling and adapting to the spread of COVID-19, Fire Chief Ken Scott and the rest of his crew continue keeping the people of Willard, Missouri safe; a mission that grows harder by the day, as their staff shrinks and their responsibilities grow.

There are three fire stations in Willard. There are, currently, only enough firefighters in town to occupy one. Together, they're responsible for the roughly 70-square-mile territory. Add to that the additional territories Scott says were once manned by totally-volunteer fire crews that (for fear of COVID-19) no longer respond to calls.