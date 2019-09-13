exchanged fire involving Jasper County deputy leaves one man deceased

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man is deceased and a Jasper County deputy is recovering after they exchanged shots yesterday.

The sheriff’s office has just released the names of those involved.

They say deputy Justin Henry was shot in the calf while he was investigating a call about a stolen car.

Deputies returned fire.

Investigators later found the body of Kenneth Ashburn who is from Bella Vista, Arkansas.

It’s not clear if deputies shot him or if he shot himself.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

