Everything you need to know about the St. Louis BattleHawks

ST. LOUIS, Mo (FOX NEWS) – The St. Louis BattleHawks is one of eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league starting this weekend.

The St. Louis BattleHawks will play home games at The Dome at America’s Center, formerly called the Edward Jones Dome, which was the home of the St. Louis Rams before they moved to Los Angeles.

Kurt Hunzeker is the president of the BattleHawks. He was previously the vice president of marketing strategy and research for Minor League Baseball.

Jonathan Hayes in the general manager and the head coach for the team. He was formerly the tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2018 before jumping to the XFL, according to Fox News.

Many players on the BattleHawk roster are former NFL players from teams across the league from the Washington Redskins to the Baltimore Ravens. For more on the team click here.

The BattleHawks will start their 2020 season in Dallas, where they will play the Dallas Renegades, you can watch that game on ESPN.

To see their full schedule, click here.