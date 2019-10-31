Everything you need to know about Real ID in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The deadline to get a gold star on your driver’s license and upgrade to Real ID is quickly approaching.

What is Real ID?

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website, Real ID comes from the REAL ID Act of 2005, a federal law that focused on fraud protection, anti-terrorism, and driver license and nondriver license identification card (ID card) security.

Beginning October 1, 2020, you must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state-issued identification card in order to pass through TSA checkpoints.

“Military identification cards are one, passports, passport cards and then if you go to www.tsa.gov you’ll see that there’s a list of others that are on there,” said Assistant Federal Security Director Charles Kirkland said.

Timeline of Real ID in Missouri

2005- Real ID Act goes into effect

5-11-2017- Missouri Legislature passes Real ID bill

6-2017- Former Governor Greitens signs Real ID

1-22-2018- Deadline was given to Missouri to comply with federal security standards

9-10-2018- Missouri Department of Revenue asks for extension to comply with standards. At this time the current extension was set to expire October 10, 2018.

3-25-2019- Missouri makes Real ID’s available

10-1-2020- Deadline to get a Real ID

“The reason the federal government is concerned about that is that a lot of hijackers on 9/11 were had driver licenses that were counterfeit. That’s the crux of real ID. If a driver’s license is compliant with Real ID, it means it’s harder to counterfeit,“ says Spokesman for the Springfield-Branson National Airport Kent Boyd.

Here is what you need to get your Real ID:

Proof that you’re a citizen, like a birth certificate or valid passport

Your Social Security card, W-2 or current pay stub

Two proofs of residency, like your vehicle registration or utility bill

And if your name changed at all, a marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption paperwork or legal name change document

TSA estimates right now close to 1-million people are showing up at airports across the country without a compliant Real ID.

It’s important to note Missouri law does not require you to have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license however, you will need one to fly domestically.

