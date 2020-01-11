‘Everything was just gone,’ Family loses home to storm

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A tornado that hit on Friday, Jan. 10 in the afternoon, took everything but a family a few miles north of Fair Play.

Jesse Chance and his 5-year-old son heard a tornado warning and immediately took shelter in his neighbors home.

According to Chance, his wife was at work, and two other children were at school.

After five minutes in the shelter, the wind started blowing hard.

“Maybe a minute after that, I kinda opened the door to see, to see what I can see out the storm shelter, ” Chance said. “and when I looked over here, everything was just gone.”

The family and the pets are okay. Chance says everything can be replaced but not his family.