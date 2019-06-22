Everyone cooled off with snow at the summer Snowfest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If the heat and humidity have got you down, maybe this will bring back memories of cooler temperatures.

Thousands of people enjoyed a mountain of snow at “Snowfest” this afternoon at Jordan Valley Park..

What else would you eat at an event like this but snowcones?

If you’re wondering where all this snow came from, It’s from the Zamboni used to shave the ice at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Around 4,000 people attended today’s Snow Fest.

This event has been going on for 18 years and It’s usually held the first weekend of summer.

