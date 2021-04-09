Everybody in Missouri is officially eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age or any pre-existing medical conditions. But inside prisons, it’s a different story — prisoners, not free to seek out vaccines, still on the whole lack access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– If you’re an adult and you live in Missouri, you are officially eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state and local health authorities.

The Show-Me State’s final vaccine eligibility extension is happening as the state enters into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday, April 9.

“We encourage all individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Katie Towns, Acting Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Vaccination is the best defense we have against this virus and its variants. The sooner that individuals receive vaccine, the sooner our community can return to normal. Most importantly, the vaccines are saving lives.”

The all-call for vaccines comes as Springfield’s “Mega Vaccine Event” begins its second day of public inoculation. Day 1 saw just 1,700 people receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine offered at the event. Organizers were hoping to see more than double that number of vaccine-ready visitors.