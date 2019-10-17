Everton man was brought before court on seven felony charges

EVERTON, Mo. – One of four men accused of kidnapping, raping, and drugging a woman in Everton was in court this morning, Oct. 17.

James Maggard Jr. was arraigned on seven felony charges in Lawrence County.

According to the probable-cause statement, Maggard Jr. and three other men injected both themselves and the victim with drugs.

The victim says they continued to inject her as they repeatedly raped her.

Maggard Jr. is currently being held without bond.

He is due back in court for a bond hearing on Oct. 24.